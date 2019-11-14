Azerbaijan, Swiss Cooperation Office discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with a delegation led by the regional director of Swiss Cooperation Office (SCO) Danielle Mewly to discuss cooperation between the country and the organization.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-SCO cooperation, the investment and economic competitive environment in the country, as well as expansion of cooperation with the Ministry of Taxes.

They also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az