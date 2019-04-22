Azerbaijan, Swiss Federal Council to hold meeting on trade & economic co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federal Council will be held soon, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry April 22.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation Philipp Stadler made the remarks at the meeting held upon termination of his diplomatic term.

At the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction over the development of political and economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as a game-changer project in the region and other projects implemented with the initiative of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the successful cooperation with a number of Swiss companies in this regard.

The sides touched upon the effective cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

Ambassador Philipp Stadler especially noted the support rendered to him by the Azerbaijani side for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities and expressed his gratitude in this regard.

