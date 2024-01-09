Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss prospects for cooperation in youth policy and sports

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with Ambassador of Tajikistan to the country Ilhom Abdurahmon, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Farid Gayibov provided insight into Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of youth policy and sports in recent years.

The event focused on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in youth policy and sports.

First Secretary of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan Muhiddin Yogubzoda was also present in the meeting.

