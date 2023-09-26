Azerbaijan taken important steps to send humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians - Turkish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Government of Azerbaijan has taken important steps to send humanitarian aid for Garabagh Armenians, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, News.az reports.

Mr. President noted that the claims of some states, which have been taking advantage of the conflict's non-resolution for years, are slanderous. "Armenia should not focus on traitors and such provocations from the diaspora. The prosperity and comfort of the Armenian people does not come from quarrels with neighboring nations, but from peace and cooperation. Turkey will always do its part to establish peace in the region. Hopefully, we will realize the Zangezur corridor through Nakhchivan soon. We want to turn our region into a basin of peace with joint projects that include our neighbor Iran."

News.Az