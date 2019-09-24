Azerbaijan takes part in forum of Indian food producers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan's Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC attended the Indian Food Delegation Forum, a traditional forum of Indian food producers held in Moscow, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Head of the delegation, Chairperson of the Management Board of the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC Leyla Mammadova spoke about the current state of agriculture in Azerbaijan and investment opportunities. Mammadova invited representatives of the event to the Caspian Agro 2020 international exhibition to be held in Baku.

She also noted that Indian businessmen are interested in investing in agriculture in Azerbaijan, and invited representatives of Indian companies to visit the stand of Azerbaijan at the Moscow International Food Exhibition (World Food Moscow), which will be held from September 24 to 27. At the exhibition, the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC will present local products under the brand name "From Village to City".

News.Az

News.Az