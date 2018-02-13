Azerbaijan talks on threat of bird flu in country

Azerbaijan talks on threat of bird flu in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bird flu outbreaks in neighboring countries pose no threat for Azerbaijan, the State Veterinary Service under Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry said Feb. 13.

Bird flu outbreaks are observed in a number of countries, including Italy, South Korea, Iraq, Iran, Russia, the UK, Afghanistan, China and others.

As many as 25 million chickens were killed in Iran alone to prevent the spread of the bird flu, Trend reports. Nevertheless, this threat continues to spread.

Earlier, Yolchu Hanveli, head of the press service of the State Veterinary Service under Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry, told Trend that Azerbaijan has banned the imports of live poultry, poultry products, chickens and hatching eggs from Iran since spring last year.

News.Az

News.Az