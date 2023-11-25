Azerbaijan, UNESCAP hail good prospects for further development of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Countries of Central Asia (SPECA) Week held in Baku. PM Ali Asadov hailed the participation of UNESCAP Executive secretary in the Summit, which was organized for the first time within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of SPECA, and coincided with the 25th anniversary of the program.

Noting that Azerbaijan enjoys good relations with most of the member countries of the Commission in various areas, the PM commended UNESCAP as an effective platform in terms of expanding multilateral cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the importance of resolutions on transport connectivity and development of sustainable energy adopted by the Commission on Azerbaijan’s initiative.

The successful cooperation of Azerbaijan with the countries of Central Asia was hailed at the meeting. The sides also praised good prospects for the further development of this cooperation within the framework of SPECA in economic, trade, transport, transit, energy and all other spheres of mutual interest.

News.Az