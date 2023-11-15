Azerbaijan to attend 7th Silk Road International Exposition as "honorary guest country"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will participate as an "Honorary guest country" in the 7th Silk Road International Exposition (SRIE) to be held in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, News.Az reports.

The event, co-organized by the China’s National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Commerce, and the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province, will focus on the development of trade between the countries along the Silk Road, the expansion of trade relations between the states, and the introduction of new types of trade. The event program also includes a presentation on economic-trade, cultural and tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

In a special section of the exhibition, Azerbaijan’s stand will display the investment, transport-logistics and tourism potential of the country.

Visitors will be informed about the services provided to investors in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), the industrial parks of the Economic Zones Development Agency, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Azerbaijan’s stand will feature products manufactured under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, as well as tasting of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

News.Az