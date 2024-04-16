Azerbaijan to be represented by 7 gymnasts at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup - AG Trophy in Baku

Azerbaijan have announced the participation of 7 gymnasts in the upcoming FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup - AG Trophy scheduled to take place in capital Baku on April 19-21, News.Az reports.

The competitions will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, a training venue for international gymnasts.

Athletes from 42 countries will showcase their skills in rhythmic gymnastics.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Darya Sorokina, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Laman Alimuradova and Kamilla Aliyeva, while Zohra Aghamirova will join individual program.

