Azerbaijan to blacklist European Parliament member from Sweden for visiting occupied lands

The visit of European Parliament member from Sweden Lars Adaktusson to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan where Armenia committed ethnic cleansing including the Khojaly tragedy, a genocidal and a criminal act against humanity, against over a million people means that he supports occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, with such an unlawful visit, Adaktusson hinders the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at the settlement of the conflict by violating the laws of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law.

"It is especially embarrassing that European Parliament member Lars Adactusson's visit was organized with the participation and funding of the Armenian lobby leader engaged in smeary diamond trade and money laundering in Brussels," he said.

"While the European Union and European Parliament support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Eastern Partnership countries suffering from aggressive separatism, Lars Adaktusson's visit to Azerbaijan's occupied lands and his contacts with the criminal regime created in the occupied lands are not understandable.

"Instead of supporting the results of aggressive separatism, occupation and aggression, Lars Adaktusson could contribute to the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and peace in the region through sharing and promoting the experience of Alaand Islands, a successful model of autonomy between Sweden and Finland," Hikmat Hajiyev said adding that the name of the person concerned will be included in the list of undesirable persons.

