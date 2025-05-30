Azerbaijan to build 6 new small hydropower plants in its liberated areas

Azerbaijan will soon begin construction on six additional small hydroelectric power plants in its liberated territories.

The announcement was made by Vugar Aliyev, adviser to the chairman of Azerenerji OJSC, during a meeting of the "Working Group on Energy Supply Issues" held in the city of Khankendi on Friday, News.Az reprots, citign local media.

According to him, 34 small hydroelectric power plants with a combined capacity of 276.6 megawatts (MW) are operational in these areas. "Once the new projects are completed, the number of such power plants will rise to 38, and the total capacity is expected to reach 307 MW," Aliyev stated.

He also noted that the efficiency of small hydropower plants ranges from a maximum of 60% to a minimum of 30%.

