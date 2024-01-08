Azerbaijan to build new highway connecting capital Baku with Sumgayit city

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new highway connecting the capital city of Baku with Sumgayit city will be built by the end of 2027, News.Az reports citing the 'Baku city General Plan 2040'.

This will fundamentally resolve the transportation challenges at the northern entrance and exit points of the capital.

Moreover, as per the Plan, by 2040 the length of street and road network in Baku will increase to about 368.7 kilometers.

By 2040, an alternative road network will be established in Azerbaijan's capital to address issues related to traffic congestion in the central part of Baku. This initiative aims to divert significant traffic flows to suburban ring roads, minimizing the need for vehicles to enter the city center when moving between the eastern and western parts.

Additionally, new alternative road infrastructure is planned to proactively prevent future congestion on existing roadways.

To finalize the outer ring routes, there are plans to establish the Outer Ring Road-Boyukshor-Ziya Buniyatov road, along with the Lokbatan-Khojasan-Binagadi-Boyukshor-Sabunchu outer ring road.

To complete the ring road connecting the eastern and northwestern parts of the city via the Zykh-Airport highway, the Khirdalan-M1-Digyakh-Zabrat-Airport ring road is at the planning stage.

Furthermore, as part of the overall plan to alleviate additional traffic in the central part of the capital, a new diagonal transport route is projected from Mehdiabad to Darnagul, continuing through Ziya Buniyadov Avenue, Keshla Avenue, Babek Avenue, the White City, and Nobel Avenue.

For the construction of the outer ring road, new ring roads are also scheduled to connect Sattar Bahlulzade Street with the Zykh-Hovsan highway.

