Azerbaijan to build two more solar power plants in Eastern Zangezur

Azerbaijan, together with bp and Nobel Energy, will lay foundation stones for two more solar power plants as part of the creation of a green energy zone in the Eastern Zangezur economic region, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said at the Baku Energy Forum on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, by 2027, in the first stage of partnership with energy companies, Azerbaijan plans to implement new renewable energy projects with a volume of about 2 gigawatts, which will increase the share of renewable energy in the country's installed capacity to 33 per cent.“The Shafag solar power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts will be a demonstration project for the decarbonization of the oil and gas sector. The renewable energy generated at this power plant will be used to electrify one of the world's largest oil and gas terminals, located in Sangachal,” he said.“Also in April of this year, we announced the first auction on renewable energy sources for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts, the results of the auction will be announced during COP29,” Minister Shahbazov added.

News.Az