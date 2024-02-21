Azerbaijan to commission renewable energy power plants by 2027 - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

By 2027, Azerbaijan will have eight industrial-scale power plants operational, increasing the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in total electricity generation, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during a meeting with Deputy Special Representative of the US President on Climate Change Rick Duke in Washington, News.az reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Shahbazov briefed the interlocutor on the development of a new legislative framework in the energy sector as well as the decarbonization of oil and gas activities, including the Sangachal terminal.



The discussion also reviewed Azerbaijan's course, which would follow COP29, to expedite the transition to green energy, the country's national contribution to decarbonization (NDC), and cooperation with the US on the establishment of a green energy corridor to the EU.

"The meeting also addressed cooperation with the US to create a green energy corridor linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary for the export of green electricity and green gas based on the Caspian Sea's wind energy potential of 157 GW," the statement of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry says.

News.Az