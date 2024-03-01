Azerbaijan to cooperate with Nobel Energy and Elecnor on solar energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, cooperation agreements in the field of renewable energy were signed in Baku, News.Az reports.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and Nobel Energy envisages cooperation on the construction of a 100 MW Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil, along with the production, sale, and consumption of electricity. The memorandum outlines plans for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MW at the initial stage and 50 MW at the next stage, with a total capacity of 100 MW.

A cooperation document was signed between the Ministry of Energy and the Spanish company Elecnor. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on the renewable energy project in Azerbaijan covers cooperation in the field of implementation of the 70 MW wind power plant project in Garadagh. The cooperation will involve the collection and analysis of wind measurement data, as well as the development of wind and solar energy projects, including energy storage systems.

