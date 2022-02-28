Azerbaijan to develop electronic maps for urban planning in Shusha: Vice-President of ANAS

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In order to implement the modern urban planning concept in Shusha, it is planned to develop electronic maps, databases and intellectual methods, algorithms and systems for their management," Rasim Aliguliyev, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told reporters at a press conference, according to a correspondent of News.Az.

"These issues are included in the Action Plan of ANAS in connection with the "Year of Shusha". The plan envisages the organization of a scientific conference on "Radiological and chemical risks in Shusha", as well as international conferences on the anniversaries of prominent mathematicians and physicists born in Shusha," he said.

Rasim Aliguliyev stressed the importance of conducting fundamental research in various scientific directions, researching a number of topical problems, called for active participation in the implementation of the tasks and assignments.

