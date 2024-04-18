Azerbaijan to eliminate double taxation on income with Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Double taxation on income between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be eliminated, a draft law on this has been submitted to Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), News.Az reports.

A draft law “On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion about income taxes” will be put into discussion in the meeting of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations of Milli Majlis to be held tomorrow.

