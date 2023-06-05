Azerbaijan to establish free economic zone in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to establish a free economic zone in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

This is envisaged in the "State Program for socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

According to the document, the main executive body on this issue is the Ministry of Economy, and the other executive body is the State Customs Committee.

It is planned to develop a project to create a free economic zone, and then to develop the economy of Nakhchivan with an increase in trade and logistics opportunities.

News.Az