Azerbaijan to have tax ombudsman

The institute of tax ombudsman will be created in Azerbaijan, Taxes Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Taxes Ministry, Trend reports Feb. 14 with reference to the ministry.

The minister noted that the decision to establish the tax ombudsman institution was made after studying the advanced experience of developed countries and conducting research aimed at creating new and more effective mechanisms that would protect the rights of entrepreneurs.

In this context, Jabbarov emphasized the importance of a more reliable protection of taxpayers’ rights and the improvement of the tax appeal system.

The minister noted that ensuring transparency of the tax system, expanding the use of digital technologies in the tax administration, improving the quality of tax control and auditing, as well as increasing the level of professionalism of tax authorities should become priority for tax authorities in 2019.

Jabbarov also stressed the need to create a new mechanism for evaluating the activities and knowledge of tax employees, especially those operating in the field of auditing.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev and heads of departments also delivered speech. It was noted that the forecast for tax revenues in 2018 at 7.4 billion manats was fully executed.

The revenues from the non-oil sector increased compared to the previous year, and thanks to the successful implementation of state programs for the development of Azerbaijani districts, forecasts on revenues in the country’s district were executed by 114 percent.

