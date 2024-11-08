Azerbaijan to hold green urban transport roundtable at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level rountable, title “Greening Urban Transport”, will be organized as part of a ministerial meeting on climate and urbanization at COP29.

The roundtable, to be held during the Urbanization, Tourism and Transport Day, will serve as thematic deep dive on Greening Urban Transport, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.It is expected to facilitate collaborative planning among the countries, promote resilient infrastructure and to embed sustainability in policy.According to the ministry, the event is anticipated to produce actionable strategies for the integration of sustainable urban transport systems into national, regional and urban planning frameworks.It will also foster stronger collaboration between different stakeholders and governments to accelerate the decarbonization of urban transport. The COP29 climate conference is set to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

