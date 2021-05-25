Azerbaijan to hold marathon to support war veterans, martyrs' families

+ ↺ − 16 px

A marathon will be organized in Azerbaijan to support citizens affected by the last year’s war.

The marathon has been initiative by the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the YASHAT Foundation that was set up to help families of martyrs and war veterans.

The marathon will be financed and organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund. The marathon aims to call on Azerbaijanis living abroad to donate to the YASHAT Foundation to support the second Karabakh war veterans and the families of martyrs.

In the marathon, Azerbaijanis from all over the world will unite under the slogan "Let's live together", support those who gave Azerbaijan the victory in the 2020 war and commemorate them.

The marathon, which will be held on May 25 from 21:00 to 23:00, will be broadcast live on Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).

As part of the marathon, live relays will be established with Azerbaijanis abroad and celebrities living in different countries, members of the martyr families and veterans of the Great Patriotic War will take the floor.

Moreover, a report on the work done by the foundation in the short term will be presented.

For PR purposes, a news conference on the upcoming Yashat marathon has already been organized. The marathon-related PR materials will be circulated in the media (TV, radio, websites), social networking platforms (FB, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, Linked In, Youtube), ASAN service centers and city monitors.

News.Az