Azerbaijan to host 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

The 43rd session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee will be held in Azerbaijan in 2019, said a join statement released by the ministries of Foreign Affairs an

The 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is currently being held in Manama, Bahrain. A delegation of Azerbaijan`s ministers of Foreign Affairs and Culture led by Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev is attending the meeting, AzerTag reports.

The 42nd session of the World Heritage Committee highlighted the issues related to the UNESCO's Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and saw the adoption of new world heritage sites as well.

The session also featured the election of the chairman and the host country of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev was elected as chairman of the World Heritage Committee for 2019. The 43rd session will bring together more than 2000 delegates from 180 countries.

“The adoption of such an important decision for our country points to the high level development of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the UNESCO as a result of the successful foreign policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, support and care of the First Vice-President, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the joint activities of the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

