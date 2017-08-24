Azerbaijan to host 9th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival
The 9th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be held in Azerbaijan from September 18 to 26, AzerTag reports.
It will be co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The festival will feature well-known musicians and bands from Germany, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Iran.
News.Az