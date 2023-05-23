Azerbaijan to host sports car race on Baku-Lankaran route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) is going to organize a sports car race on June 10, News.az reports.

The run along the Baku-Lankaran route will start in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Owners of high-speed sports cars wishing to participate can call on (+994 50) 295 01 00 or apply through AAF’s e-mail (info@faa.az) to register. The registration is open until June 5.

On June 10, after the run in Lankaran, the opening ceremony will be held and entertainment program will be presented.

Then, on June 11, a trip to the tea plantation in Lankaran will be organized. The hotel accommodation and leisure program will be supported by the Federation.

News.Az