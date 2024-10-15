Azerbaijan to implement smart village project in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

He noted that “smart solutions” will be implemented here by specialists and engineers from Slovakia.“Under the project, it is planned to completely reconstruct the village with a total area of 476 ha, to restore it as a 'smart village’. In the first stage, 851 private houses are planned to be built here on an area of 275 ha. A green energy plant for waste utilization and wastewater treatment will be built. The construction of houses from natural materials also involves the use of smart technologies. In the future, solar heat pumps can be applied here, charging stations for electric cars, solar collectors, solar parking lots, and so on can be created,” he added.To note, the Caspian Construction Week, which is an important event in the construction sector of the region, is being held at Baku Expo Center from October 15 through 17. Caspian Construction Week unites various construction companies from several countries of the world on a single platform. At present, more than 380 companies from 22 countries are represented at the exhibitions held as part of the Caspian Construction Week.

News.Az