Azerbaijan to increase gas production by 8% this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 38.4 bln. cubic meters of gas is expected to be produced in Azerbaijan this year which is 7.9% more as compared with the indicator of 2018, said Yashar Latifov, SOCAR’s vice-president for fields’ development, "APA-Economics" reports citing Reuters.

He said 36.5 mln. tons of oil will be produced in the country in 2020 which is a 2.7% reduction per year terms.

Besides, Y. Latifov said SOCAR is expected to produce 7.6 mln. tons of oil (1.3% reduction) and 7.2 bln. cubic meters of gas (5.9% growth) this year.

News.Az

News.Az