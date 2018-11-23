Azerbaijan to issue visas to participants of international carriages on border
Azerbaijan simplifies procedures for obtaining visas for participants of international carriages, Fineko/abc.az reports.
Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated that visas for participants of international transportation will be issued at checkpoints.
"The provision of visas on the border will be possible as a result of the agreement signed yesterday on the simplification of the visa regime for participants of international transportation following the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission," the minister emphasized.
News.Az