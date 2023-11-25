Azerbaijan to launch ASAN service center in Shusha in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ASAN (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) Center will begin operating in the country's Shusha city next year, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, News.az reports.

He said that work related to the establishment of the ASAN service center has started in Shusha.

“From next year, the agency will begin work in Shusha. It's planned to gradually open ASAN service centers in other liberated territories,” the official added.

The ASAN service was formed on July 13, 2012. It has headquarters in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Sabirabad, Barda, Masally, Gabala, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, and Shaki cities.

“ASAN service” centers are “one-stop shop”-based locations that bring together representatives of 10 government entities and private companies providing services in a public-private partnership.

More than 300 services are provided, including birth, death and marriage registration; identity cards; passports; driver licenses; real estate records; immigrant status and other civic services. At the same time, functional support services, including banking, insurance, legal support, translation and other services are rendered at the center.

News.Az