Azerbaijan to launch production of premium motor oils

Millers Oils Azerbaijan Ltd., a resident of the High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will organize a presentation on the occasion of launching the production of premium motor oils on November 23, the High Tech Park told Trend Nov. 22.

The production is expected to be launched after the official presentation.

ANAS President Akif Alizade, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Mary Crofts and Managing Director at Millers Oils Ltd Jamie Ryan will attend the presentation.

The High-Tech Park is already exporting lubricating oils to Turkey and Georgia.

“Now, we plan to expand the export of these products to Russia and the countries of Central Asia,” Babayev noted.

News.Az

