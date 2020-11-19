Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to make wearing masks mandatory in open, closed areas

Azerbaijan to make wearing masks mandatory in open, closed areas

From November 21, 2020, during the period of the special quarantine regime, wearing medical masks will be mandatory both in all closed and open areas in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday. 

Control over the rules for wearing masks will be tightened.


