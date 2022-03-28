Azerbaijan to mark 30th anniversary of National Olympic Committee
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The purpose of the order is to ensure the further expansion of the Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan, taking into account the importance of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Olympic Committee in the country's public life.