Azerbaijan to open wine house in China

Azerbaijan will open a wine house in China within the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message Nov. 14.

According to the message, the relevant agreement was reached by the Azerbaijani export mission in Shanghai, organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

AZPROMO and Shanghai Waigaoqiao International Trade Operating Center Co., Ltd (ITOC) signed a memorandum of cooperation.

According to the memorandum, the Azerbaijani side will lease a warehouse and a suitable place for demonstration of products from ITOC. This territory will be called "Azerbaijan Wine House" and favorable conditions being created for Azerbaijani businessmen will allow entrepreneurs to present local products at a high level.

ITOC also owns a chain of Direct Imported Goods (DIG) markets. The imported foreign products are sold at a high price there.

At the next stage, Azerbaijani products are planned to be sold in the DIG markets.

The export mission will last until November 15.

