Azerbaijan to pin hopes on seven judokas at European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024
- 25 Apr 2024 09:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195538
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-to-pin-hopes-on-seven-judokas-at-european-championships-seniors-zagreb-2024 Copied
Seven Azerbaijani judokas will vie for medals on the first day of the European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024 held in Croatia.
A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition which will run on April 25-27.