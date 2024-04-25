Azerbaijan to pin hopes on seven judokas at European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024

Seven Azerbaijani judokas will vie for medals on the first day of the European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024 held in Croatia.

A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition which will run on April 25-27.

News.Az