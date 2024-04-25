Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to pin hopes on seven judokas at European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan to pin hopes on seven judokas at European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024

Seven Azerbaijani judokas will vie for medals on the first day of the European Championships Seniors Zagreb 2024 held in Croatia.

A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition which will run on April 25-27.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      