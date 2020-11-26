Azerbaijan to re-study and evaluate rivers, lakes of liberated Kalbajar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The rivers and lakes of the liberated Kalbajar district will be re-studied and evaluated”, representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Faig Mutallimov told AZERTAC.

Faig Mutallimov said: “The liberated Kalbajar district is known for its beautiful nature, favorable relief, rich underground and surface natural resources, mineral water deposits, rivers and lakes with great therapeutic effect. There are many lakes in the region, such as Boyuk Alagol, Kichik Alagol, Ganligol, Dibgol, Ayrigol, Nakhirgol, Boyukgol.

The largest lakes in Karabakh, Boyuk Alagol and Kichik Alagol, are located between the East and South Goycha ranges in the Kalbajar region. The lakes were formed as a result of volcanic eruptions and river crossings.

The Great Alagol is located at an altitude of 2729 meters above sea level, with an area of 510 hectares, a length of 3670 meters and a maximum depth of 9.4 meters.

There are about 30 lakes in the basin of the Great Alagol, including lakes that dry up in summer. The largest of these are Kichik Alagol, Jilligol and Dikpilleken lakes. The surface of the lake is covered with ice up to one meter thick from early November to late April. In June-August, the water temperature is 14-15 degrees.”

Mutallimov noted that 7 rivers flow into the Great Alagol. The largest of them are Gurbagali and Azadchay.

“Kichik Alagol, the second largest lake in Kalbajar, is located 2 km south-east of Boyuk Alagol. Most of the lake, with an area of 0.9 km², a length of 2,000 meters and a maximum depth of 4 meters, is covered with aquatic plants. The water is poured into the Great Alagol.

The main water of the lake is the water of several small rivers, and groundwater plays a role in the increase of water. In summer, the temperature on the surface of the lake does not exceed 14-16 degrees. The water is hydrocarbonate-calcium. From late October to early May, the surface of the lake is covered with ice.

Many large and small rivers flow through the region, the largest rivers are Tartar and Khachin.

The 200-kilometer-long Tartarchay is the wettest tributary of the Kura River in Azerbaijan. It takes its source from mountain springs, mainly formed by groundwater.

The existing water resources in Kalbajar region will be re-studied and evaluated,” the ministry official said.

News.Az