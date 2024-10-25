Azerbaijan to send 160 athletes to ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approximately 160 Azerbaijani athletes are set to participate in the ISF (International School Sport Federation) Gymnasiade 2024, taking place in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, News.Az reports.

The athletes will compete in eight sports disciplines: judo, aerobic gymnastics, chess, boxing, para judo, swimming, para swimming, and table tennis.In total, 3,687 athletes from 71 countries will showcase their skills in 26 sports disciplines during the event.

News.Az