Azerbaijan to send export mission to Switzerland late June

An export mission will be dispatched to Zurich, Switzerland, late June, acting President of Azerbaijan Investment and Export Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev has said.

The mission will feature 20 companies and a Switzerland-Azerbaijan business forum will be also held in Zurich, he added.

