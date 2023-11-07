Azerbaijan to set up “Alliance of Artificial Intelligence”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the “Alliance of Artificial Intelligence,” News.az reports.

The document was inked by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

As part of the collaboration, measures will be undertaken to attract artificial intelligence-based startups and companies to Azerbaijan, promote artificial intelligence-based innovations in various sectors, as well as establish cooperative relations with leading organizations to increase solutions and skills in this field.

News.Az