Azerbaijan tops South Caucasus in trade turnover

Azerbaijan has emerged as the leader in trade turnover in the South Caucasus, with its share of regional trade rising to 51.4%, even as the overall trade in the region declined by 8.8%.

From January to October 2025, the trade turnover of the South Caucasus amounted to $76.467 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The South Caucasus countries — Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia — are characterized as small, open economies closely integrated with global markets.

Imports in the region totaled $43.467 billion, while exports amounted to approximately $33 billion.

Foreign trade continues to play a key role in the region’s economic growth, and strengthening trade relations remains important for ensuring economic stability.

News.Az