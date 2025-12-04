Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan tops South Caucasus in trade turnover

Azerbaijan has emerged as the leader in trade turnover in the South Caucasus, with its share of regional trade rising to 51.4%, even as the overall trade in the region declined by 8.8%.

From January to October 2025, the trade turnover of the South Caucasus amounted to $76.467 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The South Caucasus countries — Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia — are characterized as small, open economies closely integrated with global markets.

Imports in the region totaled $43.467 billion, while exports amounted to approximately $33 billion.

Foreign trade continues to play a key role in the region’s economic growth, and strengthening trade relations remains important for ensuring economic stability.


