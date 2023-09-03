Azerbaijan Trade House opens in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Trade House has opened in the capital of China, Beijing, News.Az reports.

Officials of the two countries, entrepreneurs, and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in China attended the opening ceremony of the trade house.

Established by the Ministry of Economy on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Trade House will support the promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in the Chinese market, the expansion of the export of Azerbaijani products, and will carry out coordination in this field.

Addressing the event, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan's 4th trade house in China will play the role of a dynamic platform for trade and cultural exchange.

News.Az