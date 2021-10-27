Azerbaijan, Turkey are taking tangible steps to implement Zangazur corridor – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Both Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking tangible steps to implement the Zangazur corridor, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Aghali village of Zangilan district on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Today, when we are here in Zangilan, it would naturally be wrong not to mention the Zangazur corridor. Zangilan is located in the East Zangazur region, and the Zangazur corridor passing from here will connect the entire Turkic world. Both Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking tangible steps to implement the Zangazur corridor. I am confident that these steps will bear fruit in the near future,” the head of state said.

The Azerbaijani leader called the factor of Recep Tayyip Erdogan ‘one of the most important factors for the entire Turkic world.’

“I must also tell you that Azerbaijan will hand over chairmanship of the Turkic Council to Turkey next month. I am confident that Turkey, under the leadership of my dear Brother, will successfully preside over the Council. Cooperation and fraternal ties between the Turkic states will strengthen even more, thus, new opportunities will open up for the entire Turkic world,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az