Azerbaijan, Turkey sign MoU on Ighdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding on the Ighdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, Trend reports.

The document was inked signed on Dec.15 between the energy ministries of the two countries.

The project will be implemented by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Turkey’s BOTAS.

Addressing the ceremony, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that the new project will further expand and strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Nakhchivan currently receives gas mainly through Iran. The supply of Azerbaijani gas through Turkey will help Nakhchivan meet its gas demand. I hope that soon the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR and the Turkish company BOTAŞ will implement this project,” he said.

The minister noted that there are still many joint projects to be implemented by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

News.Az