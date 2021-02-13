Azerbaijan, Turkey successfully complete joint military drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Turkish military servicemen have successfully completed the joint Winter Exercise 2021, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Yasar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Navy Admiral Adnan Ozbal and Commander of the Air Forces Hasan Kucukakyuz attended the "Distinguished Visitors Day" held as part of the joint Winter Exercise 2021.

“This year for the first time, the ground and air elements in our joint exercise with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces accurately destroyed the identified targets. The skills of our soldiers were impressive in the exercises, which also involved our local and national weapons technology,” the statement said.

