Azerbaijan, Türkiye conclude 17th high-level military dialogue in Baku

Azerbaijan and Türkiye concluded the 17th High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku on Friday.

Held across various departments of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and the National Defense University, the meetings focused on strengthening cooperation between the two fraternal countries in military, military-technical, military education, and other areas, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The sides exchanged views on experience sharing, the organization of joint exercises, personnel training, and the enhancement of mutual activities. They also held extensive discussions on regional and international security issues.

In addition, the parties addressed ways to improve the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms and coordinate future action plans.

Following reports by the heads of the sub-working groups on the outcomes of the meeting, the co-chairs signed the general protocol, formalizing the results of the dialogue.

