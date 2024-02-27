Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for development of military co-op, security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday held with a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Şuay Alpay, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Turkish delegation is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Before the meeting, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery.

The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the Turkish guests at the meeting held in the Ministry of Defense and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. Noting that bilateral relations between our countries are based on friendly and fraternal ties, the Defense Minister emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms of further expansion of military cooperation.

Minister Hasanov highlighted the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, as well as the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Alpay noted that he is also the son of Azerbaijan and thanked for the hospitality. He conveyed greetings of Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and expressed satisfaction with the current state of successfully developing Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation based on mutual trust and support.

Prospects for development in the field of regional military cooperation, security issues and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı.

Minister Hasanov presented the “100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)” jubilee medal to Mr. Ş.Alpay, who was awarded by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then the delegation led by Mr. Ş.Alpay met with the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Adviser to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Bahtiyar Ersay.

Various models of Turkish-made aircraft were presented, and the sides exchanged gifts at the meetings.

News.Az