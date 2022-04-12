Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by Chief of Intelligence of the Turkish General Staff, Corps General Rafet Dalkıran, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Hasanov noted that under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, reforms aimed at bringing the Azerbaijan Army in line with the standards of the Turkish Armed Forces continue.

Dalkıran emphasized the importance of holding such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, as well as on other issues of interest.

News.Az