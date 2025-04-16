Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a delegation led by Hulusi Akar, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Commission, and former Turkish Minister of National Defense.

Akar signed the Book of Honor in accordance with the protocol, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Minister Hasanov expressed satisfaction with seeing the guests in Azerbaijan. The minister stressed that the sincere relations between the heads of state of both fraternal countries play a crucial role in the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in all spheres, including in military sphere.

In turn, Akar conveyed his pleasure with his first visit to Azerbaijan this year and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality. Highlighting the importance of mutual visits, the guest emphasized that the military relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which have reached the level of strategic alliance, are constantly developing.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, including regional security issues was held.

News.Az