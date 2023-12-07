Azerbaijan, Türkiye embark on new phase of ICT collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second stage of the event titled "Introduction to the Turkish Technology Market" was held in Baku by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Representatives from 19 top Turkish ICT businesses attended the event, which was organized in partnership with important industry players such as the Turkish ICT Cluster (HTK), the Turkish Software Industrialists Association (YASAD), and the Turkish Service Exporters Association (HIB).

Cahit Bagci, the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, attended the event and extended his gratitude to the Turkish firms that organized it for offering such an opportunity in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador emphasized that this event marked the start of a new fundamental chapter in Azerbaijan and Türkiye's business cooperation in the field of ICT, noting that the event would contribute to collaboration between Turkish and Azerbaijani companies, providing significant benefits to both countries' ICT sectors.

Guest companies showcased the strengths and experiences of Türkiye's ICT sector to the audience, consisting of representatives from local structures and companies.

At the opening ceremony, IRIA Chairwoman Inara Valiyeva welcomed the Turkish guests and underscored the importance of the event in the development of a new stage in bilateral relations between the two countries. It was noted that the platform is a unique opportunity for Turkish companies to present their capabilities and establish contacts and collaboration with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

Then, YASAD Chairwoman Gonul Kamali, HIB Chairman Ilhan Bagoren, and HTK Chairman Ilyas Karaduman expressed confidence that Azerbaijan is a favorable environment for business.

The significant advantages and incentives provided within the relocation and residency program of the technopark were highly appreciated.

At the same time, the strategic importance of Azerbaijan as a business hub in Eurasia was emphasized.

The event also featured bilateral business meetings between Turkish companies and leading technology companies in Azerbaijan, involving specific discussions on potential partnerships and collaboration.

Back in October this year, during a working visit of the IRIA leadership to Türkiye, preliminary meetings were held with more than 75 Turkish companies to share experiences in digital development, conduct a comprehensive assessment of collaboration opportunities at international events, and get acquainted with the Turkish market.

