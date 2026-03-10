Yandex metrika counter

Qatar intercepts missiles over Doha

Source: Getty Images

Qatar said its armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting the country, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcement came after authorities issued an “elevated” threat alert and multiple explosions were heard above the capital, Doha.

Officials said the missiles were intercepted by the country’s air defence systems. No immediate information was provided on damage or casualties.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

