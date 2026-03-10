Qatar intercepts missiles over Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar said its armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting the country, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcement came after authorities issued an “elevated” threat alert and multiple explosions were heard above the capital, Doha.

Officials said the missiles were intercepted by the country’s air defence systems. No immediate information was provided on damage or casualties.

