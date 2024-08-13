Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore opportunities for military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense, Agil Gurbanov, has met with a Turkish delegation headed by Haluk Gorgon, Chairman of Turkey’s Defense Industry Committee, said the Defense Ministry.



Director General Gurbanov welcomed the Turkish guests and highlighted the significance of such meetings for advancing joint cooperation with Türkiye.Gorgon thanked the Azerbaijani side for their hospitality and expressed confidence that joint production projects between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would enhance the defense capabilities of both nations.The meeting, which also included Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and leaders of prominent Turkish military-industrial companies, covered the current status and future prospects of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, with discussions on other mutual interests.During their visit, the Turkish delegation also met Lieutenant General Namik Islamzadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Acting Commander of the Air Force. They were briefed on the Air Force Central Command Center's history and activities and had their questions addressed.

News.Az