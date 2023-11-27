Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia meetings ‘crucial’ for ensuring peace in region - defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral meetings of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia have become a tradition, and they are crucial for ensuring peace in the region, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

He made the remarks while speaking during the 10th trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts Yasar Guler and Juansher Burchuladze in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Minister Hasanov stated that, given the traditional meetings of heads of state, the job of the ministries is to promote defense cooperation.

“I extend my greetings to each of you. I'm delighted that our meeting happened in Baku this year. Thank you,” he added.

News.Az